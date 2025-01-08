A+: Meadowlawn Pirates

The students at Meadowlawn Intermediate School in Sandusky earned the A+ Award for their outstanding involvement in a school-wide activity focused on systems!

For their November launch, they invited local police, fire, and public works departments, along with school principals, to teach about how these organizations function as systems.

Meadowlawn students also shared their own knowledge, explaining systems like computer programs and ecosystems.

The school is even part of the NewsDepth system, providing valuable feedback to improve the show!

Congratulations to Meadowlawn Pirates for their exceptional learning initiative! Go Pirates!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.