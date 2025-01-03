Outgoing speaker says he didn’t block controversial Ohio higher ed bill - it didn’t have the votes

A bill that conservatives say is needed to combat what they view as liberal ideology in higher education didn’t get through the last session of the legislature. It passed the Senate, and its sponsor said it had the votes to move in the House.

But the outgoing speaker is pushing back on that.

Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said though Republicans have a supermajority in the House, there wasn’t enough support to pass Senate Bill 83, which would ban most campus diversity training and require so-called “intellectual diversity” on controversial topics such as electoral politics and marriage.

Stephens said he didn’t block the bill, but that it didn’t have the votes to pass, because it had too many requirements and specific that he said shouldn’t have been included.

“I think it was very mandate-oriented, it was very particular. I mean, it was going in and saying universities had to within three clicks, get to the syllabus. It was very particular on that,” Stephens said. “There were some other carve-outs for some special interests that didn't really, in my opinion, need to be in there.”

“And it was interesting - even within our caucus ideologically, whether you're a little more conservative or whatever, there just wasn't the support for it,” Stephens added.

SB 83’s sponsor Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtlamd) has promised the bill will be back. Outgoing Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) was a supporter of the bill, and he’ll be speaker when the new session starts.