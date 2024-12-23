'May love rest gently in your broken heart': What to say to a grieving friend

This month, we asked our audience: What words of comfort do you say to a friend whose loved one has passed away? It was part of a podcast episode and story we did on how to support a grieving friend.

We received dozens of emails on this question. Some people shared the exact messages they sent to their own good friends. Others who have experienced loss told us what not to say — and what they wished people said instead.

As many can attest, it can be tricky to offer condolences — you want to show your friend you love them, but you also know there isn't much you can say to heal your friend's pain. Here are some ideas about what to say to a grieving friend. These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

'May love rest gently in your broken heart'

Our 29-year-old son died unexpectedly in September. There really are no words to console us. Most comments that mention healing or finding peace, however well-intentioned, feel so unrealistic and oblivious to the depth of our loss. I hope we do find peace and some degree of healing eventually, but right now I need to sit with my grief.

I've thought a lot more about what I say to those who are grieving. The (barely) best I've come up with so far is: "May love rest gently in your broken heart." —Betsy Hooper-Rosebrook

A simple way to break the ice

When my husband passed away unexpectedly five years ago, it was so hard for me to go to the grocery store or the post office. Everyone asked me, "How are you doing?" I felt like I needed to respond in a way that assured the other person I was OK when I was not.

However, two friends would always say, "It's so good to see you," and give me a hug. That took the pressure off of me. So now, with my grieving friends, I try to say that too. —Cindy Jackelen

Tell your friend they are wonderful

On a card, I usually say something like, "I know their life was better because you were in it." People have commented that they loved hearing that. —Connie DeMillo

'Sorry for your loss' does not cut it

Of course it is exactly what you mean and is probably sincere, but it's stock language. Come up with an original, personal message that's your own. Ask yourself: What would you want someone to say to you if you were in that situation? Give that person the gift of five minutes' thought and empathy. —Beth Howard

Jorm Sangsorn / Getty Images / Getty Images Send your friend a message of support on the death anniversary of their loved one. "It helps relieve the burden of grief when it is acknowledged and shared," says reader Thomas McCabe.

Mark death anniversaries on your calendar

I lost my wife of 42 years to cancer ten years ago. I always dread the approach of her death anniversary. But it's comforting to receive a text from someone who remembers that day as well.

I have a friend who lost both her husband and her only child to cancer. I've marked those dates in my calendar and I send a simple text that says "Sending love to you today." It helps relieve the burden of grief when it is acknowledged and shared. —Thomas McCabe

Bring up their laugh

Say, "I'll always remember their laugh." Every time I've said it to a grieving person, they perked up, smiled and were truly thankful. —James Vandeputte

Don't say nothing

Having lost my son when he was 20, don't say nothing. Saying something doesn't remind a grieving friend of their loss. It's already on their mind 24/7. —David Lavallee

Sit with them quietly

When my mother passed away in 1998, it was very difficult for me. Friends called and came by and said the typical condolences. I didn't want to hear any of it.

I was sitting alone in my living room quietly when my then 14-year-old son reached out and held my hand. He sat with me and never said anything. After a while, he got up and went back to his room.

In that moment, I found total comfort and understanding. I knew I would get through this sadness. I wondered how my son could know this was all I needed. Sometimes, just sitting with a person and saying nothing is everything. —Sharon S. Barnes

Validate their pain

Several years ago, I had to deal with the death of two brothers and both parents over a span of about five years. I talked to a friend who had some training in grief counseling, and we worked out together some words to help me grieve and understand. It goes like this:

Your world has been shattered and is in a million pieces. It no longer makes sense. You can't see how you can live and breathe and move in this world. But, given time, you will be able to put it back together. It won't be the same world that you knew before, because there will always be a piece missing — forever. But you'll be able to live and move in this new world that you've put together. Eventually, this world will make sense and start to work for you. You're even allowed to go visit the place where the piece is missing and grieve.

I've been able to pass these words on to others who have been in severe grief, even strangers, and it seems to help. Maybe you can pass this message on to others. —Dan Corbett

Share the silliest memories

My mother-in-law died recently at the age of 94. Upon her death, I reminded my wife of 35 years of a humorous event that occurred when my mother-in-law was a mere 80 years old. We were walking behind her into her house and later, the same evening, I told my wife that her mom had a cute butt. When I reminded my wife of that, we both laughed and cried. —Wayne Mac

Thank you to everyone who wrote in with your words of support and love for grieving friends.

The digital story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual producer is Beck Harlan.

