WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Former Cleveland Orchestra Chief Pens Book About a Life in Orchestra Leadership

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published December 19, 2024 at 11:29 AM EST


WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with former Cleveland Orchestra Executive Director Thomas W. Morris about his new book, "Always the Music: How a Lifelong Passion Framed a Future for Orchestras." It is available from local NE Ohio and online book sources, including Amazon.com. It's available in hardcover, softcover, e-book and audio book versions (Tom reads the audio book).

NOTE: This chat is scheduled to air on WCLV on Thursday, Dec., 19 at 5:10 p.m. EST. That version is 8:00 long - you can click now on the "Listen" button. An extended version of this conversation will be posted soon. Please check back.

