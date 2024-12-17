What is your most embarrassing regifting story? NPR wants to know

When it comes to regifting, almost everyone does it. Admit it, you likely have too.

And because it's the holidays — and confession is good for the soul — NPR wants to know about a time when you got caught regifting a present that was given to you. We promise that no detail is too embarrassing to reveal.

Tell us your gifting story in the form below.

Your story might end up on NPR's Morning Edition.

Please submit your story to us by December 23rd at 6 p.m. ET.

