Petting Zoo: Cat Caretakers Build Winter Shelters

Outdoor temperatures are cooling down, and the Nebraska Humane Society Community Cat Program is preparing to help outdoor cats survive the winter.

To create a winter shelter for an outdoor cat, all you need is an 18-gallon plastic tote, with styrofoam insulation, six inches of straw and a six-inch hole for the cats to go through.

Ben Clark, the Community Cat Caretaker, explains why some cats prefer to live outdoors, "They don't do well in captivity. They have a tendency to either stop eating, stop drinking, or stop using the litter box. And you have to keep in mind that cats naturally have lived outdoors for a long time, a very, very long time and they're very resilient."

Some volunteers made their shelters extra fancy for the neighborhood cats.

But no matter what style, Clark says the goal is to keep the cats safe and warm when they need it.

