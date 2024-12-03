A+: A Recipe for Success!

This week's A+ award goes to the culinary arts class for learning good communication skills and home economics, all while cooking up some delicious and nutritious meals!

A-sharie and Amyla told us they learned communication skills when they were assigned to write a recipe to share with other people. They had to write up clear step-by-step instructions and list out all the ingredients for the recipe. A-sharie picked a delicious buffalo chicken dip recipe, and Amyla wrote an easy-to-do orange chicken meal.

Nico, an 8th grader, wants to be a professional chef, so it comes as no surprise that this is their favorite class. Nico especially likes to recreate fried chicken recipes from restaurants. Oh, I know what I want for lunch!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.