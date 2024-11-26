Hallowed Ground Sacred Joy: Building the International African American Museum

About the Presentation:

Dr. Tonya Matthews will share the rich history behind the planning and opening of the International African American Museum and some of the lessons learned along the way. She will highlight some of the amazing exhibits throughout the galleries of the museum, share about the Center for Family History and provide information about future exhibits.

About our Speaker:

Dr. Tonya M. Matthews is a thought-leader in social entrepreneurship, institutional equity and inclusion strategy, and the intersection of formal and informal education. Her background as both poet and engineer has made her a highly sought-after visioning partner on boards and community and economic development projects, as well as a frequent public speaker and presenter for gatherings across all ages and sectors.

A non-profit executive veteran, Dr. Matthews is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of the International African American Museum (IAAM) located in Charleston, SC at the historically sacred site of Gadsden’s Wharf. Under Dr. Matthews’ leadership, IAAM has become a champion of authentic, empathetic storytelling of African American history and thus is one of the nation’s newest platforms for the disruption of institutionalized racism as America continues the walk toward “a more perfect union.”

Dr. Matthews brings her “pre-K through gray” philosophy of education alongside a deep respect for life-long learning and radical empathy skill building to every appointment. Dr. Matthews’ storied career includes her role as Associate Provost for Inclusive Workforce Development & Director of the STEM Innovation Learning Center at Wayne State University and, prior to that, as the President & CEO of the Michigan Science Center – flexing her science and STEM educational equity chops in both roles. She is the founder of The STEMinista Project, a movement to engage girls in their future with STEM careers and tools and STEMinista Rising, which supports professional women in STEM – and the colleagues who champion them.

Dr. Matthews’ dedication to community and accomplishments are widely recognized. She has been noted as one of the Charleston’s Most Influential by Charleston Business Magazine twice and honored as Trailblazer by Career Mastered Magazine (2017). She is a former member of the National Academy of Sciences Board on Science Education and was appointed by both Democratic and Republican administrations to the National Assessment Governing Board. She has authored several articles and book chapters on inclusive board governance, non-profit management, and fundraising. Dr. Matthews is a published poet and is included in 100 Best African American Poems (2010) edited by Nikki Giovanni. She has also been honored with an honorary doctorate from Central Michigan University for her career achievements and contributions.

Dr. Matthews received her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and her B.S.E. in biomedical and electrical engineering from Duke University, alongside a certificate in African/African American Studies. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and The Links, Inc. Dr. Matthews is a native of Washington, D.C. and – in each community she has settled – is known for planting roots on the side of town best for keeping an eye on progress.