A record number of travelers, a bridge closure... How to navigate your Thanksgiving travel

More than 3.2 million Ohioans are planning to travel for Thanksgiving this year — a record high, according to AAA.

Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens says trip-takers can expect busy roads and airports.

“We're telling people to pack your patience because it's going to be crowded,” Hitchens said.

The number of people traveling for the holidays has been creeping up over the past few years, rebounding from declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Ohio, 2.1% more people are taking a trip this year than last.

“What we're seeing is people are still coming off of COVID. People are still wanting to get back together with family and friends, and that's what's making it record-breaking,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens says the continued use of hybrid work is extending the Thanksgiving travel period, since some people have the flexibility to leave earlier or come back later.

RELATED: Predicting this winter's weather, as first snow of the season approaches

The Tuesday and Wednesday before, and the Sunday and Monday after the holiday are expected to be the busiest days on the roads and in airports.

On the road

Most of Ohio’s 3.2 million Thanksgiving travelers will drive, according to AAA.

“Three million of those folks will be driving to their destination, so we're telling people it's going to be crowded out there on the roads,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens’ advice for a smooth trip is to plan ahead.

“Map your route because there is construction around, road closures around,” Hitchens said.

The southbound lanes of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge remain closed as crews continue to assess damage to the span from a Nov. 1 fire. The blaze scorched load-bearing beams, requiring extensive repairs for the bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT is diverting southbound traffic by way of I-71 and I-75 South. People can still cross the Ohio River via the Taylor-Southgate, Roebling Suspension, Clay Wade Bailey and Brent Spence bridges Downtown.

At the airport

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is preparing for a spike in travelers, too.

“More than 210,000 passengers are expected to come and go through CVG the week of Thanksgiving, and that is about a 4% increase [from] last year,” spokesperson Cassie Kiser said.

LISTEN: How can airports be more inclusive for people with invisible disabilities?

Kiser recommends arriving at the airport early — at least two hours before a domestic flight, and three before an international one. She also suggests making preparations before your travel day.

“If you need wheelchair assistance, you can contact your airline in advance in order to arrange that,” Kiser said. “You can also contact your airline in advance if you have other specific assistance that you request.”

The most popular destinations for people flying out of CVG during Thanksgiving week are Orlando, New York, Dallas, Boston and Ft. Lauderdale.