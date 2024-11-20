Your Answers: Create an ad for a women's convention!

Tens of thousands of people across the country held rallies last week to mark the annual National Women's March.

In Tupelo, Mississippi the march was organized by Indivisible Northeast Mississippi as part of a national movement for feminism.

Feminist movements are nothing new. People have been fighting for equal rights since the dawn of time.

The first organized wave of the feminist movement in the United States began in 1848 with the Seneca Falls Convention.

Just a few years after that, Ohio women decided to do something similar here, holding Ohio Women's Conventions in Salem and Akron in 1850 and 1851.

For our write-to-us this week we want students to create an ad for one of these early women’s conventions.

We encourage students to do some research about the movements before writing their TV commercial scripts or drawing their posters.

Dear NewsDepth,

My TV commercial script would be woman should have rights because we are people just like men also woman should have equal right because we are all American citizens.

— Kylee, Minster Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I would say "If you are a woman, come and fight for rights." I would also say the place it is but I don't know were. :)

— Hadley, Parkside Elementary School

n 1848 women had no rights. Now women have rights but few come to the women's convention this [any day] this week to help women get their rights and have some fun!

— Briston, Copley Fairlawn Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

If I can make it and for a Women convention it will be like this: We are calling all of the women out there. Do you want to be the same and be treated fairly? Go to this convention and we will protest. And that I will make.

— Topher, William Bruce Elementary school

Helena from Independence Primary School

— Helena, Independence Primary School