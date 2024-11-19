Ohio youth hunters check nearly 10,500 deer over weekend

Youth hunters checked nearly 10,500 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s two-day youth hunting season.

Between Nov. 16 and 17, hunters ages 17 and younger checked more than 6,000 antlered deer and just under 4,500 antlerless deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The division of wildlife issued more than 42,000 youth deer permits through Nov.17, which will remain valid through February.

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s 2024 youth season include:



Tuscarawas (354)

Knox (314)

Coshocton (303)

Guernsey (291)

Muskingum (284)

Holmes (268)

Licking (253)

Washington (227)

Harrison (223)

Carroll (218)

Each fall, youth hunters enjoy a weekend of deer hunting with a firearm before the statewide gun season begins.

Gun hunters of all ages can participate in the upcoming seven-day gun season which begins Monday, Dec. 2 and runs until Sunday, Dec. 8. A bonus weekend of gun hunting will occur Dec. 21-22; muzzleloader season will be Jan. 4-7, 2025. The archery season runs through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. All hunters, regardless of the implement they use, are required to wear hunter orange during the gun seasons.

Find complete details in the 2024-2025 hunting and trapping regulations.