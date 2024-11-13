Your Answers: If you could break a world record when you're old, what would it be?

In this week’s episode, we meet some very impressive senior citizens that prove no one is ever too old to try something new.

For example, Choi Soon-Hwa is the oldest contestant to make it to the finals of Miss Universe in South Korea.

And Lois White dominates the pickleball court at the age of 95.

For our write-to-us this week, picture your life when you are that old. If you could break a world record at that age, what would it be?

I would like to break the record of the oldest person to do the most push ups or chin ups. I think it would be cool to prove that it does not matter how old you are you can do anything you want to do so that's the record I think would be cool to break.

— Kylee, Pleasant Run Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

If I could break a record at 90 years old it would be the oldest person to win an olympic gold medal for the long jump because then I would have really strong legs and then I will also be healthy.

— Cam, Marion Local

Dear NewsDepth,

The record that I want to make is eating a 100 hot dogs in one day I want to do this record because I like hot dogs!

— Emmalynn, Botkins Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

When I'm old I would like to break many world records. such as the oldest person to fly with balloons, the oldest person to run a marathon, and the oldest person to do two backflips in one jump.

— Donovan, Buckeye Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

If I could break a world record It would probably be to be the oldest person to win the MVP in the MLB because I love baseball and I think it would be cool to have my own world record.

— Luca, St. Catharine of Siena