Write To Us: Ask a K9 Officer about their job!

We need your help for our first Career Callout of the season.

The Career Callout segments are when we have a professional answer some student questions about their job.

This season, we are focusing on skilled trade jobs.

Next month, we will be talking to a K9 Officer.

So, what would you like to ask a K9 Officer about their job?

Career Callouts featured in NewsDepth are funded by the Ohio Broadcast Media Commission.

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

