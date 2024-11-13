Write To Us: Create an ad for one of these early women’s conventions!

Tens of thousands of people across the country held rallies last week to mark the annual National Women's March.

In Tupelo, Mississippi the march was organized by Indivisible Northeast Mississippi as part of a national movement for feminism.

Feminist movements are nothing new. People have been fighting for equal rights since the dawn of time.

The first organized wave of the feminist movement in the United States began in 1848 with the Seneca Falls Convention.

Just a few years after that, Ohio women decided to do something similar here, holding Ohio Women's Conventions in Salem and Akron in 1850 and 1851.

For our write-to-us this week we want students to create an ad for one of these early women’s conventions.

We encourage students to do some research about the movements before writing their TV commercial scripts or drawing their posters.

