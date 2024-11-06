Your Answers: Why is voting important?

In Minnesota hundreds of thousands of people have already cast their ballots during early voting season.

That includes hundreds of first-time voters thanks to a pop-up polling location at the University of Minnesota.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: Why is voting so important?

Dear NewsDepth,

I think voting is important because, if you don't vote then there will be no cenator, president or mayor! And that wouldn't be good at all! And that's why I think voting is important.

— Anais, Royalview Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

In my opinion, I think voting is important. My first reason is because when you vote it is your choice but also it tells you who will run for a full 4 years and it matters who you want to run for president. My second reason is because when you vote it doesn't just revolve around you it can matter for everyone else who voted for that president.

— Hunter, Berea Midpark Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think voting is important because people can show their true opinion and even read about more than 1 person. Plus if someone else gets picked you can still vote on the president or vice president and many more. Another thing why voting is important is because everyone can see your true opinion and might even agree with you!!!!!!!

— Meryem, Parkside Elementary

I think voting is very important because it gives people an opportunity to vote and show that they did. It is also very important because the state needs laws so our planet is safe from bad things.

— Evan, Shale Meadows Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think voting is important because you get to participate in state events and have a say on what you think is right for you. Also because you get a sticker.

— Savannah, Groveport Madison Elementary