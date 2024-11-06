Write To Us: What record would you like to break when you’re old?

In this week’s episode, we meet some very impressive senior citizens that prove no one is ever too old to try something new.

For example, Choi Soon-Hwa is the oldest contestant to make it to the finals of Miss Universe in South Korea.

And Lois White dominates the pickleball court at the age of 95.

For our write-to-us this week, picture your life when you are that old. If you could break a world record at that age, what would it be?

