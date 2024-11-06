© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Harris campaign has felt like the underdog, NPR's Asma Khalid says

By Ayana Archie
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:59 AM EST

While the Harris campaign may have felt more confident in the days leading up to the election, they have largely considered themselves to be the underdogs in the race, NPR’s Asma Khalid reports.

The Harris team has “historically not projected that this was in the can, in the bag for them. And that feels fundamentally different than that 2016 [Hillary Clinton] cycle,” she said.

Clinton lost her 2016 contest against Trump, despite winning the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. He was 77 electoral votes ahead of her.

