NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 9

This week on NewsDepth:

We have the latest with the presidential election.

What brings people to the polls? Everyone has specific issues they care about.

Japan watches the World Series of Major League Baseball

And we meet some senior citizens making strides in different fields.

President-Elect (Noun) - The person who has been elected President, but has not yet taken office.

Democracy (Noun) - A system of government in which the power is held by the people directly, or indirectly through representation.

Prosthetic (Noun) - An artificial body part that replaces a missing part.

Dual Citizen (Noun) - A person who is a citizen of two countries at the same time.

In this week’s episode, we meet some very impressive senior citizens that prove no one is ever too old to try something new.

For example, Choi Soon-Hwa is the oldest contestant to make it to the finals of Miss Universe in South Korea.

And Lois White dominates the pickleball court at the age of 95.

For our write-to-us this week, picture your life when you are that old. If you could break a world record at that age, what would it be?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

In this week’s episode we talk about sports!

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series Championship of baseball, and one of their star athletes is Shohei Ohtani from Japan.

We meet Anaiya Miyazato from Arizona. She is a soccer player representing Mexico at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

And Mary shares the story of Annie Oakley and our World War II baseball team in this week’s Know Ohio.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite sport to play?

You can choose between: football, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, tennis, something else, or I'm not really into playing sports.

Click here to vote!