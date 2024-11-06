Mexico's president says, 'To all Mexicans, there is no reason to worry'

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government is waiting for firmer results to issue an official statement about the U.S. elections. However, during her morning press briefing, she called Mexicans everywhere to keep calm.

“To all Mexicans, there is no reason to worry. To our brothers and sisters living in the U.S., to their family members living here, to the business people, there is no reason to worry,” she said. “Mexico will always prevail. We are a free, independent, sovereign nation and there will be a good relationship with the United States. I am convinced of that.”

It was a statement designed to assuage concerns over what Mexico may face in the coming Trump years. Mexico is the United States' leading trade partner. The countries are joined at the hip, yet Trump has made Mexico his bogeyman — one of his biggest targets on the campaign trail.

During his first term, Trump strong-armed Mexico into instituting tougher immigration policies by threatening to shut down the border, not just to immigrants but for trade. Just a few days ago, he threatened something similar, saying if Mexico does not stop migrants and drugs from reaching the U.S. border, he would impose tariffs on Mexican exports.

“If they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send into the United States of America,” Trump said at a rally this week.

During Trump’s first term, Mexico's government took a conciliatory approach. Its leaders avoided antagonizing Trump and they mostly fell in line with his policies. Sheinbaum, who has been in office for a little more than a month, seems to be taking that same approach. Over the past few days, she has said repeatedly that Mexico and the U.S. will continue to have a good relationship regardless of who is in power.

