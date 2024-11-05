Trump takes an early lead in Georgia, but majority of votes still uncounted

With 35% of the vote counted in the key state of Georgia, Donald Trump is leading with 56.5% of the vote over Vice President Harris who has 43%, according to data from the Associated Press.

Of the uncounted votes, the majority are outstanding in the diverse Atlanta metropolitan area. As additional votes are counted, these numbers will change.

President Biden narrowly captured the state in 2020, besting Trump by a fraction of a percentage point, or 11,779 votes.

Both candidates, Harris and Trump, have lobbied hard for the state of Georgia, and Democrats on the ground have worked for years to turn the swing state blue.

For more about Georgia, read about the five groups of voters who will shape the outcome.



