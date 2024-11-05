These are the many states where polls close at 8 p.m. ET

Polls in several states closed at 8 p.m. ET, including the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Some polling places in Pennsylvania will see extended hours after some issues earlier today.

The AP will not make any race calls until all the polls in a state are closed — even those with multiple time zones.

Here are all the states where polls closed at 8 p.m. ET:

Statewide:

Alabama (Central Time)

Connecticut

D.C.

Delaware

Florida (Central Time)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire (Remaining polling locations)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Partial:

Michigan (Eastern Time)

Kansas (Central Time)

North Dakota (Central Time)

South Dakota (Central Time)

Texas (Central Time)

