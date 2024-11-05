The first calls are in: Trump wins Kentucky and Indiana, Harris wins Vermont

The AP has called Kentucky and Indiana for Trump and Vermont for Harris, minutes after polls closed in the first batch of states.

As of 7 p.m. ET, Trump has 19 electoral votes and Harris has three. A candidate needs 270 to win the presidency.

These are the polls that closed at 7 p.m ET:

Georgia

Indiana (Central Time)

Kentucky (Central Time)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

Florida (Eastern Time)

Alabama (Eastern Time)

New Hampshire (Some polling locations)

