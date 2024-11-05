Senate Republicans will choose first new leader in nearly 20 years

The only thing close to certain about the next Senate Republican leader is they will likely be named John.

The top two candidates vying to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate leader are Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota.

Sen. Rick Scott, who is seeking reelection in Florida, is also running, but he is seen as more of a spoiler candidate who could help determine the winner of the secret ballot election. Leadership elections will take place after senators return to Washington in mid-November.

Little differentiates the two leading men in substance or style: Genteel and well-liked, both are seen as substantive policy players and savvy political operators. Thune, as the current second-highest-ranking Republican, is perceived to have a narrow edge, but this has been a fairly polite race that suggests most senators would be content with either man as leader.

The more contentious issue on the table is whether Senate Republicans will vote to put more constraints on leadership tenures to prevent the type of extended reign McConnell enjoyed for the better part of the past two decades.

To no surprise, McConnell is vehemently opposed to it and advising senators to reject the proposal, but it’s gaining steam among new senators like Scott. In a nod to the growing force of the anti-establishment wing of the party, Cornyn embraced term limits earlier this year. Thune has neither endorsed nor rejected the idea, but has promised to empower more senators.

So far, Donald Trump has stayed out of the leadership race, but his support — or opposition — could also throw a wrench into who ultimately gets elected.

