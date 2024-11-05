© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Republican Rep. John Curtis captures Utah Senate seat

By Alana Wise
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:39 PM EST

U.S. Rep. John Curtis has won the Senate seat that will be left vacant by the retirement of Sen. Mitt Romney, maintaining Republican control of the seat in the reliably red state.

Curtis soundly defeated his opponent, Democrat Caroline Gleich, who ran on a platform that prioritized environmental justice and climate reform.

Curtis has also made addressing climate change a legislative priority, forming and leading the Conservative Climate Caucus in the House since 2021.

The victory was an expected but welcomed outcome for Republicans, who hope to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats.

