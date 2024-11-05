Maricopa County voters’ long ballot could lead to delays

It has been nearly two decades since Arizona voters have received ballots as long as the ones being turned in this election cycle.

In Maricopa County, voters have had to sift through a two-page, front and back ballot with a wide range of issues. At the top of the ticket, of course, is the presidential race between Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump. Voters in this swing county could help determine the race at the top of the ticket.

Moving down the ballot, voters are also being asked for their choices on abortion access, immigration laws, the wages of tipped workers, public transportation and how their primary elections could work next time — among other issues.

Voter organizers have had concern over “ballot fatigue,” meaning voters might not fill out the entire ballot because it is so long.

And election officials are urging voters to make a plan to cast their ballot, warning that the later parts of the afternoon might be among the busiest today.

Results in Arizona are not expected to come in until later in the day. The first batch tonight at 8 pm MST is expected to include about 75% of ballots turned in early, according to Bill Gates, Maricopa County's supervisor.

