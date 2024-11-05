Amid Helene recovery, Asheville voters turn out in droves to cast their ballots

In the first four hours after polls opened, more than 11,000 people cast their ballots in Buncombe County, N.C. — one of the communities hard hit by Hurricane Helene in late September.

Although the county is still recovering, 80 polling sites were up and running at 6:30 a.m., staffed by some 500 poll workers.

Helene killed at least 30 people in Buncombe County and destroyed thousands of homes, leaving an estimated 12,000 residents unemployed, North Carolina Public Radio reported .

North Carolina is a key swing state. Asheville, which is in Buncombe County, is a Democratic stronghold. But overall, most of the impacted counties are conservative and supported Trump by large margins in the 2020 election.

