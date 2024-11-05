© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

A welcome change for the Detroit vote count: 'No chaos'

By Don Gonyea,
Lexie Schapitl
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:38 PM EST

In 2020, as Detroit officials were tallying the vote, a crowd of Republican observers grew increasingly angry as false rumors of voter fraud spread across social media. At one point they were shouting, "Stop the count!"

This year: “It’s diametrically different from the experience that we had in 2020,” says Daniel Baxter, the Detroit Elections Department's chief operating officer.

“There’s no chaos going on right now, no pandemonium,” Baxter says. “Nobody is banging on windows, nobody is shouting, 'Stop the count!' Do you hear that? I think I hear people singing 'kumbaya.' It’s very peaceful here today.”

After the 2020 chaos, the city enacted a number of changes for the vote-counting process, including using a smaller, more secure location. Read more about the changes here.

