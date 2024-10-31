Your Answers: What planet would you rather live on?

A mission to explore the Jupiter moon "Europa" has blasted off!

NASA’s 'Europa Clipper' spacecraft launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center last week. It's expected to arrive at its destination in 2030.

It aims to determine whether Europa could be habitable for life.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: What planet would you rather live on and why?

Hello NewsDepth,

If I was to live on another I would want to live on saturn because it has 146 moon and its unique rings and color this is why I would want to live on Saturn

— Olivia, Buckeye Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

My planet would be Venus because it would be cool to see the massive volcanos on this planet.It also would like to see the hottest planet in our solar system.Also like to see the moonless planet.Also like to see earths twin.that is why I would like to see Venus.

— Sincerely, Bruce from Meadowlawn Intermediate

Neptune because when I am online in games I play with my friends from school and I always say I am an alien from Neptune and I am a blue haired alien monster thingy that has ADHD I don't always make them laugh but it is always worth a shot!

— Kylee, Greenbriar Middle School

Dear NewsDeph,

I would live on Mars because I could be worm all the time and I might see aliens.

— Harry, Bellevue Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

I would appreciate life on Mars. Reasons being, Mars is warm and not as cold as Earth during winter, Despite being the farthest rocky planet from the sun it is very hot there. They found signs of life on Mars which makes me think humans could survive on Mars. All in all, The planet I would like to live on is Mars. PS Tell newshound I say hi. PPS Everyone in my class LOVES your show.

— Lizzy, Chardon Hills STEM School