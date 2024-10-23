Your Answers: Tips for limiting social media usage?
Many individuals, particularly young people, are facing the growing problem of social media addiction.
Tik-Tok faces new lawsuits from 14 state attorneys general who argue the app’s endless, scrolling content is addictive and can disrupt sleep.
For our write-to-us this week, we want to hear your tips for limiting social media usage?
Dear NewsDepth,
I think that parents should have an app on their phone that can limit their kid's screen time.
P.S: Our class loves it when Newshound types on the keyboard.
— Logan, Olmsted Falls Intermediate School
Dear NewsDepth,
I try my best to limit screen time. I do this by inputting time limits to my electronics. Sometimes you don't realize how much time you are spending on electronics, that is why I input time limits! This is how I limit my screen time.
— Owen, Sherwood Elementary
To not spend too much screen time I would play outside to cover my screen time,or Study reading, math, IXL, or write a prompt.
— Brian, Parkside elementary
What I do to not have much screen time is play with my little sister and brother. I would go outside and play with my friends or go to my pookie's house. She is my neighbor. I would also go to a trampoline park if my parents took me.
— Addisyn, NRAC
Be aware of the time, time flies by if you aren't and it will stretch out your screen time a lot!
— Katrina, Chardon Hills STEM School