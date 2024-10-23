Write To Us: What planet would you rather live on and why?

A mission to explore the Jupiter moon "Europa" has blasted off!

NASA’s 'Europa Clipper' spacecraft launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center last week. It's expected to arrive at its destination in 2030.

It aims to determine whether Europa could be habitable for life.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: What planet would you rather live on and why?

