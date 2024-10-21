Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggest Israel is planning to strike Iran

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We follow up on the release of secret documents about Israel. The documents discuss Israeli preparations to attack Iran. Israelis have said Iran will pay for missile attacks on Israel. And the documents appeared over the weekend on Telegram, a popular social media channel in many parts of the world. NPR's Greg Myre is covering this story. Greg, good morning.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.

INSKEEP: First, what are the leaked materials?

MYRE: So we're talking about two U.S. intelligence documents, apparently based on spy satellite photographs, and they describe plans for Israel to hit Iran, as you noted. So the actual photographs are not part of these documents, but the documents describe what it calls the Israeli preparations - such as practicing midair refueling by military planes, and the movements of Israeli weapons like missiles and drones. The documents don't describe what Israel might do, what kind of actual attack it might carry out. Still, this is setting off alarm bells because such sensitive material made it onto this Telegram channel called the Middle East Spectator, which is sympathetic to Iran.

INSKEEP: Yeah. So how did this stuff get out?

MYRE: Yeah, Steve, we don't know, and the intelligence community isn't saying. They are investigating. One suspicion is that it was leaked by U.S. government officials, but we want to stress this is - there's no confirmation at this point. The documents were apparently prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, or NGA. We don't often hear about the NGA, but it does this critical work of examining satellite photographs. The NGA is not commenting. But a former intelligence official who spoke with our colleague Tom Bowman has seen the documents on Telegram and says they are authentic.

INSKEEP: So I'm trying to figure this out, and we should note that secrets are not secrets forever. If Israel had already attacked Iran, this information wouldn't really be of that great interest, but Israel has not yet acted, and now some kind of information is out. Is this likely to cause Israel to delay or change or recalibrate its plans?

MYRE: Yeah. We don't know, and they're not saying. I mean, even before this document episode, the possible Israeli actions were pretty widely discussed publicly.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

MYRE: Israel has promised a tough response. The Biden administration has been pressing Israel to not attack Iran's oil operations or nuclear facilities, saying this could further escalate the conflict. An official familiar with these discussions has told NPR Israel is not planning to hit either of those facilities and will instead focus on Iranian military sites. So it's been almost three weeks since the Iranian missile attack. We don't know when the Israelis will respond. Could come at any time. We are expecting it before the U.S. elections in about two weeks.

INSKEEP: How is the suspense over that possible attack affecting the region more broadly?

MYRE: Well, you know, I think the really important thing to remember here, Steve, is we're entering this dangerous new territory, with Israel and Iran striking each other directly. You know, the type of Israeli response may well determine whether this round of direct attacks is over or whether it will continue and potentially escalate.

INSKEEP: NPR's Greg Myre. Thanks so much.

MYRE: Sure thing, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.