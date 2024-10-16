Petting Zoo: Saving Dogs And Cats From Hurricanes

Hurricane Milton is currently wreaking havoc across Florida, following closely after Hurricane Helene. First responders and volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of both people and pets.

Heartwarming rescues have emerged, including Florida troopers who freed a dog tied to a fence as the storm approached.

Animal shelters in northern states are also stepping in to care for pets affected by the hurricanes.

Volunteers are delivering essential supplies to remote areas hit hard by Helene, demonstrating the resilience of both animals and humans.

Additionally, trained dogs are aiding in search and rescue efforts, while a beloved therapy dog at Tampa's emergency operations center is helping to lift spirits amid the chaos.

