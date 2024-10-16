NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 6

This week on NewsDepth:

Floridians deal with a second major hurricane.

Fire officials are fighting fire with fire.

Studies suggest that social media can be harmful for mental health.

And we check out the fall foliage across our state.

Saffir-Simpson Scale (noun): A rating system used to categorize hurricanes based on their sustained wind.

Prescribed Fire (noun): A planned fire used to manage the land and reduce the risk of wildfires.

Foliage (noun): Another word for leaves.

Many individuals, particularly young people, are facing the growing problem of social media addiction.

Tik-Tok faces new lawsuits from 14 state attorneys general who argue the app’s endless, scrolling content is addictive and can disrupt sleep.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to hear your tips for limiting social media usage?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

Are you feeling the fall vibes?

In this episode we go apple picking, and we also check out the yearly pumpkin weigh-off in California.

And Mary takes us outside to see the peak fall color here in Ohio.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite fall activity?

You can choose between: hiking, apple picking, trick-or-treating, or drinking hot cocoa.

Click here to vote!