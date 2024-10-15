Oats Overnight expands its West Chester facility

Oats Overnight plans to triple the size of its 68,000-square-foot facility in West Chester Township to accommodate the company’s rapid growth.

According to Oats Overnight, West Chester was chosen for its location, community dynamics, and transportation links.

“We're thrilled to bring Oats Overnight to a community that values both innovation and great tasting, healthy products," Vincent Comerford, CEO of Oats Overnight, said in a statement. "This growth is driven by our team’s commitment to making nutritious, convenient breakfasts accessible across the nation."

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company was founded in 2016 and sells overnight oats in individual packets, which you prep the night before and drink similar to a protein shake. The company has found success marketing the product as a convenient, protein-rich breakfast option.

Oats Overnight's West Chester location was opened in 2023 and has served as the company's East Coast hub, initially creating 120 jobs. With this next investment of $5 million, Oats Overnight will install equipment and said it will be able to hire up to 150.

To fund this expansion, Oats Overnight completed a Series B funding round which raised $35 million.

The company says it will build six production rooms and a 130,000-square-foot space across the street from the existing facility.

"We're excited to be here," Comerford said. "We look forward to developing our relationship with the Township and people over the coming years, and we look forward to having a strong strategic partner with us on our journey.”