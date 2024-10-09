Your Answers: Ways technology can help the environment?

In last week's episode we talked about technological advances that can help the environment.

For example, at the University of Nevada, researchers are working on a groundbreaking solution to tackle Las Vegas' water shortage through a process called atmospheric water harvesting.

And scientists in Iceland are working to harness the intense energy from volcanoes - energy which is completely clean.

For our write-to-us this week, tell us what other ways can technology help the environment?

Dear NewsDepth,

People can help the environment using technology by researching ideas or things that can help plant more crops, plant more trees, etc. One way I would help the environment using technology is by saving electricity by using solar panels and the sun.

— Carolyn, Cloverleaf Elementary

What ways can technology help the environment? It enables the monitoring and assessment of ecosystems, allowing for data-driven decision-making and informed conservation strategies.

— Omar, Valley Forge elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

If I were an engineer I would plant more trees. I would code a machine to plant trees really fast so they can grow faster and produce photosynthesis faster.

— Brooklynn, Grant Elementary

Dear Newsdepth,

Technology can help the environment in many ways. A few ways are: cleaning up oil spills, picking up waste, putting out fires, and getting rid of pollution.

— Emily, Kensington Intermediate

One way technology can help the environment is electric cars can help reduce pollution. Another idea is using computers or tablets for school work requires less paper.

— Tommy, Parkside Elementary