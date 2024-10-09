NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 5

This week on NewsDepth:

FEMA teams respond to communities hit by the hurricane.

Dock workers reached a settlement ending the port strike.

Abbey tells us everything to know before registering to vote.

You’ve heard of the Wright brothers, but have you heard about the Wright sister?

FEMA (noun): The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the organization that helps the United States prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters such as storms.

Ports (noun): Where ships dock to load and unload goods.

Deployment (noun): An assignment for military personnel.

Integral (adjective): Essential part of a team or system.

On June 5, 2024, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore launched to the International Space Station, but their mission hit an unexpected snag.

What was meant to be an 8-day trip extended into an 8-month stay.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: what do you think life would be like in space?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their day-to-day schedule aboard the ISS.

You’ve probably heard of the Wright brothers, Orville and Wilbur, who built the world’s first successful airplane. But did you know their sister, Katharin Wright, played a crucial role in their success?

Her contributions were essential to the Wright brothers' achievements in aviation!

Collaboration can really help a project reach new heights. but sometimes working alone means you can be as creative as you want to be.

For our poll this week, we want to know do you like working in a team?

You can choose between: I love collaborating with a team, or I prefer to work by myself.

