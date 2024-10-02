Your Answers: What makes your school unique?

A Native American group in Minneapolis, the Red Lake Nation, opened their second Tribal college.

Summer May, a recent grad of the school, said that she felt seen in the curriculum, and finally represented in the academic world.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what makes your school unique?

Dear NewsDepth,

One thing that makes are school unique is that twice a month we have a "golden broom" and the class the has the cleanest room at the end of the day gets to keep the golden broom!

— Peter, East Woods Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

I like my school because the teachers are nice and we learn a lot of fun and interesting things!

— Ella, Green Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

My favorite thing about school is the staff and friends. Because they are always so nice to me . And they never leave your side. and they are caring. And that's my favorite thing about school!

— Owen, Frank Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

In my school we have something called Pride House on the run where we can express ourselves and meet new people in different classes and we do projects for our community and our school district. That's just one recent reason that makes my school amazing?!

— Baylee, Gilles-Sweet Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My school is unique by having a garden area and a garden club which me and a friend set up last year, we have 36 members that come every week. And that is how my school is unique!

— Sam, Wilson Hill Elementary