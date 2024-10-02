A+: Westerly Readers

Three years ago, Mrs. Volkmann and her third grade class came up with a huge plan that would reimagine the school’s walking path that goes around the entire playground. They wanted to build an outdoor book path!

Over the course of three years, Mrs. Volkmann and the students at Westerly researched bookstands, brainstormed names for the book path, and even held fundraisers, like the annual read-a-thon.

The story path will feature different books throughout the year. Each stop along the path features different questions or challenges that let the readers really engage with the story

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mikey, Caoimhe, Alexa, Olivia and Gannon, who were all Mrs. Volkmann’s third graders last year, told us all about the process and how excited they were to see the final project.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.