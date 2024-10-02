NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 4

This week on NewsDepth:

Several states have been hit by Hurricane Helene.

Governor DeWine introduces a new reading program.

Iceland harnesses the power of volcanoes.

And we meet a Mexican-American boxer.

Infrastructure (noun): The physical and organizational facilities needed for the operation of a society.

Phonics (noun): A method of teaching people to read by correlating sounds with letters or groups of letters.

In this episode we talk about technological advances that can help the environment.

For example, at the University of Nevada, researchers are working on a groundbreaking solution to tackle Las Vegas' water shortage through a process called atmospheric water harvesting.

And scientists in Iceland are working to harness the intense energy from volcanoes - energy which is completely clean.

For our write-to-us this week, tell us what ways can technology help the environment?

At Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the focus is on Project BEAR — Building, Emerging and Achieving Readers. It's a part of a larger effort to implement the 'science of reading' across the state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine backed this initiative with a $171 million investment, recognizing the long-term benefits of early literacy skills.

For our poll this week, we want to know how much do you read every week?

You can choose between: 1 day a week, 2 days a week, 3 days, or probably every day.

