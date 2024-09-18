Your Answers: Share a supportive message with your peers!

As the school year develops, students might start feeling the stress of assignments weighing on their mental health.

And, as we learn in this week’s episode, sometimes when you are reaching out for support, it's best to talk to a peer.

For our write-to-us this week, we want students to share a supportive message with their peers!

Dear NewsDepth,

When someone says something about me, I feel good. I have gotten many compliments and it makes me feel great. But a hard day it makes me feel left out or bad.

— Brady, Lowell Elementary

Hi NewsDepth!

So a message I get told when I'm having a hard mental health from my school therapist is: "if you were in a fight against _______ you will always win."

— Oliver, Little Miami Elementary

Hi NewsDepth!

Something that I would say to a peer when they are having mental health issues is¨Hey! You've got this!!" or "Nothing can stop you!". Something I would not say to a peer is "You will never ever be able to do that!". Being nice to your friends is very important because it could turn a bad day around for them.

— Olivia, Kensington Intermediate

A message I would like to to hear when I'm having a hard mental health day is little supportive quotes maybe like, "Things can get hard, but don't let that discourage you." or ''All experts were once beginners."

— Yasmina, Strongsville Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

When I have a hard day, my parents say, "hey let's take a break and go outside and play a game!"

— Khristian, Chardon Hills Stem