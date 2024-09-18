NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 2

This week on NewsDepth:

Where do Americans get their news?

Farms are dealing with water issues.

Mary talks about a few of our top crops: corn and soybeans!

And what can rocks tell us about our state’s history?

Media Literacy (noun): Ability to critically analyze what we learn from the media to determine its credibility.

Misinformation (noun): Information that is untrue; examples could include rumors or false data.

Agriculture (noun): Science or occupation of cultivating the soil, producing crops, and raising livestock.

Burrowing (verb): When an animal makes a hole or tunnel underground.

Geology (noun): The science that studies Earth’s physical structure.

On this week’s episode we talk about media literacy, the ability to critically analyze what we learn from the media to determine its credibility.

So, how do you know if the information you see on the internet is one hundred percent true?

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what do you look for in an article or report that indicates the news is accurate?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

About half of adults in the U.S. say they regularly get their news from social media. But is that always the best source of information?

While getting news and information from social media can be ok much of the time some things on social media might be inaccurate.

For our poll this week we want to know: Where do you get your news?

You can choose between: social media, television (this can include newsdepth), radio, newspapers, or from other people.

