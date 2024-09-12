Your Answers: Create a comic book strip!

IIt's a bird! It's a plane! It's Ohio-native superman!

Superman's connection to Cleveland is rooted in the character's creation by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster.

In 1933, Siegel and Shuster were just high school students when they first conceptualized the idea of Superman. They eventually sold the character to dc comics, and superman made his debut in "Action Comics #1" in 1938.

For our last episode of the season, we want you to create your very own comic book strip!

Hi NewsDepth, my comic strip is about recycling. This guy threw a piece of paper in a trash bin!!

Zoey, Buckeye Intermediate

Dear NewsDepth,

I have a comic strip called Smiley. It's about a smiley face named Smiley, a heart named Happy, a scribble named Scribble, a square named Macy, and a triangle named Fred. The main character is Smiley, and the story is about his life and his twists and turns. My family members enjoy reading it, and I enjoy writing and drawing it! I hope it could become something big one day.

— Lucy, Kensigton Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

My story is about 2 boys who are playing a game and get sucked into the game and have to get through different levels of the game. There is 3 levels of the game. Hi my name is Maverick and this is my little brother Max and today were getting out of this game! While we were running we ran into the first level of the game. The first level is parkour, we had to jump from each platform to the other, and below there was a lava pool. When we opened the door the next level arrived! The next level was dodging lasers! When we got to the lasers we had to jump and squat and dodge the lasers. The last level was a boss fight!!! When we started the boss fight we realized we had a weapon and armor to fight the boss. we swung our swords and continued fighting and then, WE WON!!!!!

— Zavier, Bellevue Elementary

Hi NewsDepth!

Okay so, once there was a cat. Super cat to be exact. And Super cat loved to help people! So he found an elderly cat trying to cross the street but couldn't seem to cross, and right as he saw that BOOM! He used his Super cat to jump across the city and helped her cross the street! Later that day super cat was stuck in a pothole in the sidewalk! And the lady he helped earlier herd him yelling for help. So she got in her car and went to help! The end! The story lesson is that you should always be kind to people!

— Riley, Hickory Ridge Elementary

Knock! Knock! Someone strange who you don't know is pounding on the door, it was like if you didn't answer in 2 seconds they would knock the door down! You answer to find a shadowy figure dressed in a purple-black suit the next thing you know you're in a van with the guy. You arrive at an old worn out circus tent with lights inside, they flicker a lot. The man's coat starts to glitch and then... He takes off the mask he was wearing the whole time and... What! You scream, it was your dad trying to find a way to take you to the circus! Ha ha ha!

— Addison, Frank Elementary

**Title: Newshound: The Heroic Reporter**

**Panel 1:**

*[The scene opens in a bustling newsroom, with reporters typing furiously at their desks. In the center stands our hero, Newshound, a determined and sharp-witted journalist in a fedora and trench coat.]*

Newshound (thinking): "Another day, another scoop waiting to be uncovered."

**Panel 2:**

*[A breaking news alert flashes on a nearby screen, showing chaos erupting in the city streets. Newshound's eyes narrow as he springs into action.]*

Newshound: "Time to uncover the truth!"

**Panel 3:**

*[Newshound dashes out of the newsroom, his coat flapping behind him as he races towards the scene of the commotion.]*

Newshound (thinking): "The city needs a hero, and today, that hero is me."

**Panel 4:**

*[Arriving at the scene, Newshound witnesses a gang of supervillains causing havoc. Without hesitation, he leaps into action, using his quick wit and investigative skills to outsmart the villains.]*

Newshound: "Looks like it's time for some front-page justice!"

**Panel 5:**

*[With swift moves and clever tactics, Newshound manages to thwart the villains' plans and save the day. As the city cheers for their hero, Newshound disappears into the night, ready to tackle his next big story.]*

Newshound (narrating): "Being a hero isn't just about having powers. It's about using the truth to shine a light in the darkest corners of our world."

**Panel 6:**

*[Back at the newsroom, Newshound sits at his desk, typing up his latest article. His editor looks on with admiration and gratitude.]*

Editor: "You did it again, Newshound. Front page material, as always."

Newshound: "Just doing my job, uncovering the truth for the people."

**Panel 7:**

*[As the sun sets on the city skyline, Newshound's silhouette stands tall against the backdrop. He may not wear a cape or have super strength, but his dedication to truth and justice makes him a hero in his own right.]*

Newshound (closing narration): "They say the pen is mightier than the sword. But sometimes, a little bit of both goes a long way."

**THE END**

- Franklin, Saint Gabriel Consolidated School