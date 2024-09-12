The News Roundup - Domestic

Some 67 million people tuned in to watch Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off in their first and maybe only debate of this election season on Tuesday.

Inflation dropped to a three-year low in August, according tothe Bureau of Labor Statistics.Prices, however, climbed 2.5 percent in the last year.

On Wednesday, state and local officials across the country warned that issues with the U.S. postal service could result in disenfranchised voters this election.In an open letter, two election worker associations accused the postmaster general of not being sufficiently prepared for November.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

