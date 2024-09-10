Presidential debate might not have much effect on tight downballot races in Ohio

Many Ohioans will be watching the presidential debate tonight, trying to figure out who they’ll vote for at the top of the ticket. But the decision voters make in the presidential race may not be as influential as it used to be on downballot races.

There was a time when presidential debates could have had a significant effect downballot races a lot, said Paul Beck, Professor Emeritus and Academy Professor of Political Science at Ohio State University. But he thinks that’s largely not the case now.

“People are less inclined to be motivated to vote coattails of candidates at the top of the ballot and that they pretty much are partisan," Beck said.

Beck said many who watch debates have already made up their minds in the presidential race, but debates can prove helpful for voters who have doubts or questions.

Around 51 million people watched the debate featuring President Biden and former president Trump in June. That’s down from a record 84 million who saw Trump debate Hillary Clinton in 2016, and a significant decline from the more than 73 million who watched Biden and Trump debate in 2020.

But Beck added the outcome of the debate could have a small impact when the race is close.

“Some of these downballot contests have been pretty tight and little things could make a difference, and there could be more little things later on," Beck said.

Tuesday’s debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. It’s the only debate scheduled between the two major party candidates so far.