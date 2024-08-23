The Soul of Philanthropy: Examining The Power and Possibilities of Black Giving - Valaida Fullwood

About Our Speaker: Described an “idea whisperer,” Valaida Fullwood brings unbridled imagination and a gift for harnessing wild ideas to her work as a writer, public speaker and consultant on various projects and events.

Valaida is the award-winning author of Giving Back, a 400-page hardcover book profiling stories of philanthropy among African Americans that was developed with photographer

Charles Thomas. Giving Back was named one of the 10 Best Black Books of 2011 and received the prestigious 2012 McAdam Book Award, which recognizes “the most inspirational and useful new book for the nonprofit sector.” She is also the Social Innovator of The Giving Back Project; Co-Founder, NGAAP • A Philanthropic Collective; and Co-Architect, Black Philanthropy Month 2013-202.

Valaida is a recognized thought leader on African American philanthropy and community-led

philanthropy and is frequently invited by a variety of groups to write, talk and consult on the

topic. She is featured in a 2013 TEDx Talk on philanthropy and was named the 2014 Lake

Distinguished Visitor at Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. In 2015, Valaida

collaborated with HBCUs, museums and other cultural institutions to launch the multimedia,

touring exhibition Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited. The exhibit has attracted major funding, been hosted by 30 communities, and continues to tour cities nationwide.

In 2020, the Charlotte Chapter of the Association of Funding Professionals (AFP) named Valaida

Charlotte’s Outstanding Champion of Diversity. YWCA named her “Community Champion”

among its 2020 Women of Achievement. She also earned the 2020 Trailblazer Award from ABFE,

the national network of Black executives and professionals in philanthropy. Charlotte-based

media group QCityMetro recognized her among “The Great 28” in 2022 as a Black Charlottean

who is shaping the city. She also received a 2022 Madam CJ Walker Award for “Trailblazers of

Color in the Nonprofit Community” from F3: Fab Female Fundraisers.

Valaida’s writing and projects are featured on valaida.com, and she enjoys social media

connections and engagement (@ValaidaF).

About Our Moderator:

Torey Tolson is in the Community Involvement consultant for Corporate Affairs & Community Involvement, FirstEnergy.

Torey joined FirstEnergy in 1999 as an analyst in the Finance Rotational Program. She served as the company’s Supplier Diversity coordinator, where she was responsible for increasing contract opportunities for diverse business enterprises.

In May 2023, Torey assumed her current role. In this capacity she is responsible for managing all corporate sponsorships and foundation grants benefiting the Company territory across the State of Ohio. She also oversees the Community Impact Portal that tracks employee charitable giving and volunteerism program. She has maintained her role as a fiduciary of the FirstEnergy Foundation for the past 5 years. From 2020-2023, Torey was the Corporate Oversight & Community Involvement consultant. She was responsible for management of corporate events and activities where employees engaged with the community such as Harvest for Hunger, Community Day of Caring and the United Way Campaign.

Torey is a graduate of Dillard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. In 2002, she completed the Business Management Executive Education program at The University of Akron and in 2006, she received a master’s degree in business administration. Torey is active with the FirstEnergy Women’s Club, Powering Professionals, Mosaic and Women in Leadership Employee Business Resource Groups.

She currently serves as a board member for Walsh Jesuit High School and Project GRAD. She is also the steering committee chair for The Soul of Philanthropy Exhibit. Torey serves on community event committees for Akron Urban League and the Women’s Endowment Fund. She’s had other experience as co-chair of the Workforce Development Committee for the City of Akron’s Racial Equity & Social Justice Taskforce. She completed a three-year term on the board of directors for Humility of Mary. In 2019, Torey completed an appointment to the Summit County Diversity Advisory Council by County Executive Ilene Shapiro. Additionally, she was named a Black Professional Trendsetter by the Black Professional Association Foundation.

About The Program:

In recognition of Black Philanthropy Month, this moderated discussion with Valaida Fullwood explores common values, traditions and characteristics of philanthropy among Black Americans. Drawing on research and insights from stories composing her book "Giving Back,” Valaida will share thoughts on how community givers and doers can have greater impact and lead positive change. The talk is a prelude to Akron’s exhibition of The Soul of Philanthropy, which opens November 2025 at Akron Art Museum. Come to see philanthropy differently.