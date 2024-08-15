The latest on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The latest round of Israel and Hamas ceasefire talks take place today.

On Sunday, Hamas backed out. International mediators, including the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, have been working on this ceasefire deal for months. The success of the deal is still shaky. And concerns remain about the violence spreading more widely in the region after the assassination of former Hamas leaderIsmail Haniyeh in Iran.

Now, U.S. intelligence suggests Iran and its proxies may attack Israel in the coming days.

And still, violence persists in Gaza as hospitals and schools where civilians take refuge are targeted in Israeli airstrikes. The Gaza Health Ministry saysmore than40,000 peoplehave been killed since the war began.

We go to NPR’s Daniel Estrin in Tel Aviv for the latest.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5