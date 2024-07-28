Venezuelans anxiously await results of an election that could end one-party rule

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans waited anxiously for the results of Sunday's presidential election that could pave the way to an end to 25 years of single party rule, even as some polls remained open more than three hours after a deadline to close.

President Nicolás Maduro, in seeking a third term, faced his toughest challenge yet from the unlikeliest of opponents: Edmundo González, a retired diplomat who was unknown to voters before being tapped in April as a last-minute stand-in for opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado.

Opposition leaders were already celebrating, online and outside a few voting centers, what they assured was a landslide victory for González. Their hope was boosted by purported exit polls showing a healthy margin of victory for González. Exit polls are not allowed under Venezuelan law.

"I'm so happy," said Merling Fernández, a 31-year-old bank employee, as a representative for the opposition campaign walked out of one voting center in a working class neighborhood of Caracas to announce results showing González more than doubled Maduro's vote count. Dozens standing nearby erupted in an impromptu rendition of the national anthem.

"This is the path toward a new Venezuela," added Fernández, holding back tears. "We are all tired of this yoke."

Maduro supporters were not showing any signs of throwing in the towel, however.

"We can't give results, but we can show face," a smiling Jorge Rodriguez, campaign chief for Maduro, said at a press conference.

Polls were supposed to begin closing at 6 p.m. but more than three hours after the deadline some voting centers in Caracas remained open and authorities were silent. The opposition called for the National Electoral Council to begin counting ballots.

"This is the decisive moment," Machado, flanked by González, told reporters at their campaign headquarters.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado hugs supporters after voting in the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Machado was careful not to claim victory before authorities announce results but said she had already received copies of some official voting tallies and they indicated a record turnout — exactly what the opposition needed to overcome Maduro's well-greased electoral machine.

González was similarly enthused, congratulating Venezuelans on the "historic" day and urging supporters to "celebrate in peace."

Earlier, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris offered her support. "The United States stands with the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today's historic presidential election.," Harris wrote on X. "The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected."

A few Maduro allies were also projecting confidence.

"The ballot boxes express what the streets said during these past few months of campaigning," Maduro's son, lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra, said on X as night fell on the capital. "Victory for the Venezuelan people."

But in the absence of any order to close polls, their optimism rang hollow.

Voters started lining up at some voting centers across the country before dawn Sunday, sharing water, coffee and snacks for several hours.

The election will have ripple effects throughout the Americas, with government opponents and supporters alike signaling their interest in joining the exodus of 7.7 million Venezuelans who have already left their homes for opportunities abroad should Maduro win another six year term.

Authorities set Sunday's election to coincide with what would have been the 70th birthday of former President Hugo Chávez, the revered leftist firebrand who died of cancer in 2013, leaving his Bolivarian revolution in the hands of Maduro. But Maduro and his United Socialist Party of Venezuela are more unpopular than ever among many voters who blame his policies for crushing wages, spurring hunger, crippling the oil industry and separating families due to migration.

Maduro, 61, is facing off against an opposition that has managed to line up behind a single candidate after years of intraparty divisions and election boycotts that torpedoed their ambitions to topple the ruling party.

Machado was blocked by the Maduro-controlled supreme court from running for any office for 15 years. A former lawmaker, she swept the opposition's October primary with over 90% of the vote. After she was blocked from joining the presidential race, she chose a college professor as her substitute on the ballot, but the National Electoral Council also barred her from registering. That's when González, a political newcomer, was chosen.

Sunday's ballot also features eight other candidates challenging Maduro, but only González threatens Maduro's rule.

After voting, Maduro said he would recognize the election result and urged all other candidates to publicly declare that they would do the same.

"No one is going to create chaos in Venezuela," Maduro said. "I recognize and will recognize the electoral referee, the official announcements and I will make sure they are recognized."

Venezuela sits atop the world's largest proven oil reserves, and once boasted Latin America's most advanced economy. But it entered into a free fall after Maduro took the helm. Plummeting oil prices, widespread shortages and hyperinflation that soared past 130,000% led first to social unrest and then mass emigration.

Economic sanctions from the U.S. seeking to force Maduro from power after his 2018 reelection — which the U.S. and dozens of other countries condemned as illegitimate — only deepened the crisis.

Maduro's pitch to voters this election is one of economic security, which he tried to sell with stories of entrepreneurship and references to a stable currency exchange and lower inflation rates. The International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy will grow 4% this year — one of the fastest in Latin America — after having shrunk 71% from 2012 to 2020.

But most Venezuelans have not seen any improvement in their quality of life. Many earn under $200 a month, which means families struggle to afford essential items. Some work second and third jobs. A basket of basic staples — sufficient to feed a family of four for a month — costs an estimated $385.

Judith Cantilla, 52, voted to change those conditions.

"For me, change in Venezuela (is) that there are jobs, that there's security, there's medicine in the hospitals, good pay for the teachers, for the doctors," she said, casting her ballot in the working-class Petare neighborhood of Caracas.

Elsewhere, Liana Ibarra, a manicurist in greater Caracas, got in line at 3 a.m. Sunday with her water, coffee and cassava snack-laden backpack only to find at least 150 people ahead of her.

"There used to be a lot of indifference toward elections, but not anymore," Ibarra said.

She said that if González loses, she will ask her relatives living in the U.S. to sponsor her and her son's application to legally emigrate there. "We can't take it anymore," she said.

The opposition has tried to seize on the huge inequalities arising from the crisis, during which Venezuelans abandoned their country's currency, the bolivar, for the U.S. dollar.

González and Machado focused much of their campaigning on Venezuela's vast hinterland, where the economic activity seen in Caracas in recent years didn't materialize. They promised a government that would create sufficient jobs to attract Venezuelans living abroad to return home and reunite with their families.

After voting at a church-adjacent poll site in an upper-class Caracas neighborhood, González called on the country's armed forces to respect "the decision of our people."

"What we see today are lines of joy and hope," González, 74, told reporters. "We will change hatred for love. We will change poverty for progress. We will change corruption for honesty. We will change goodbyes for reunions."

An April poll by Caracas-based Delphos said about a quarter of Venezuelans were thinking about emigrating if Maduro wins Sunday. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Most Venezuelans who migrated over the past 11 years settled in Latin America and the Caribbean. In recent years, many began setting their sights on the U.S.

Both campaigns have distinguished themselves not only for the political movements they represent but also on how they have addressed voters' hopes and fears.

Maduro's campaign rallies featured lively electronic merengue dancing as well as speeches attacking his opponents. But after he caught heat from leftist allies such as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for a comment about a "bloodbath" should he lose, Maduro recoiled. His son told the Spanish newspaper El Pais that the ruling party would peacefully hand over the presidency if it loses — a rare admission of vulnerability out of step with Maduro campaign's triumphalist tone.

In contrast, the rallies of González and Machado prompted people to cry and chant " Freedom! Freedom! " as the duo passed by. People handed the devout Catholics rosaries, walked along highways and went through military checkpoints to reach their events. Others video-called their relatives who have migrated to let them catch a glimpse of the candidates.

"We do not want more Venezuelans leaving, and to those who have left I say that we will do everything possible to get them back here, and we will welcome them with open arms," González said Sunday.

Associated Press writer Fabiola Sánchez contributed to this report.



