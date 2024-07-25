© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rings and Things: The new sports debuting at the 2024 Summer Olympics

WAMU 88.5
Published July 25, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT
Swami of Mexico competes in the Breaking B-Girls pre-qualifier the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary.
Swami of Mexico competes in the Breaking B-Girls pre-qualifier the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary.

TheParis Olympic gamesofficially begin tomorrow.We’vebeen covering the lead up to the summer gameswith our series “Rings and Things” and todaywe’rewrapping up the series with a look atwhat’s new.

Breaking, or breakdancing, will make itsOlympicdebutin a coupleweeks. Four American breakers qualified for the sport’s first ever Olympic competition. Its inclusion comes as other youth-led sports return, including skateboarding, climbing, and surfing.

Spectators can expect a number of other changes like the inclusion of kayak cross and kiteboarding.

We talk to breakdancers, kiteboarders, and more about the new sports on the Olympics block.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A