A Closer Look at Cannabis

About the Program:

Join Akron Roundtable for our second Bringing It Home Program featuring a panel of experts as they dig deeper into the topic of cannabis and what the November 7 ballot issue means for Ohio and the Akron area. Panelists will address mental health, employment, law enforcement, and cultivation and distribution in Ohio.

Bringing It Home will be held in the Charles and Jane Lehner Auditorium at the Akron Art Museum (One South High Street).

The event will begin at 5:30 pm with a moderated discussion lead by Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor - News, Ideastream Public Media. The session will end with a Q&A from the audience. Following the formal presentation guests will be invited to mingle in the museum lobby with the presenters while enjoying appetizers and beverages.

Admission includes presentation, appetizers and one drink ticket. Open seating in the auditorium (no tables for this event).

Speakers Include:

