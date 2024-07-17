© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable inspires and promotes community dialog and networking by presenting speakers who inform and educate listeners on diverse topics of importance to the region, the nation, and the world. You can hear a broadcast of this forum every fourth Thursday of the month at 8 p.m. on WKSU.

A Closer Look at Cannabis

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT
AKRON ROUNDTABLE

About the Program:

Join Akron Roundtable for our second Bringing It Home Program featuring a panel of experts as they dig deeper into the topic of cannabis and what the November 7 ballot issue means for Ohio and the Akron area. Panelists will address mental health, employment, law enforcement, and cultivation and distribution in Ohio.

Bringing It Home will be held in the Charles and Jane Lehner Auditorium at the Akron Art Museum (One South High Street).

The event will begin at 5:30 pm with a moderated discussion lead by Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor - News, Ideastream Public Media. The session will end with a Q&A from the audience. Following the formal presentation guests will be invited to mingle in the museum lobby with the presenters while enjoying appetizers and beverages.

Admission includes presentation, appetizers and one drink ticket. Open seating in the auditorium (no tables for this event).

Speakers Include:

  • Geoff Korff, Founder and CEO, Galenas
  • Dr. Doug Smith, Chief Clinical Officer, ADM Board
  • The Honorable Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, Summit County Common Pleas Court
  • Victoria L. Ferrise, Attorney, Brennan Manna Diamond
  • Moderator - Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor - News, Ideastream Public Media
