WCLV Program Guide 07-17-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Strauss, Sr "Charivari-Quadrille," Op. 196 Slovak Sinfonietta/Christian Pollack

Mauro Giuliani Variations in a, Op 24a Amalia Hall, v; David Starobin, g

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr "Variations on a Theme by Haydn," Op 6 Concertino String Quartet

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E-Flat, "Der Philosoph" Orpheus Chamber Orch

Friedrich Nietzsche "Heldenklage" John Bell Young, p

Douglas Hedwig "Uddmaya" (2021) Altus Trumpet Ensemble/Douglas Hedwig

Antonio Vivaldi Two-Trumpet Concerto in C, R 537 Laubins, tr's; English Chamber Orch/Simon Preston

Teresa Carreno String Quartet in b Arriaga String Quartet

Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 2 in G, Op. 36 St Martin's Academy Chamber Ensemble

Johannes Brahms Five Songs, Op 106 Christa Ludwig, ms; Geoffrey Parsons, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "The Magic Flute," K. 620 Solid Brass

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "The Magic Flute," K. 620 Sir Thomas Allen, br; Scottish Chamber Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst "Rondo Papageno," Op. 20 Ilya Grubert, v; Russian Phil/Dmitri Yablonsky

Jean Françaix "Hommage a l'ami Papageno" (1984) Jean Françaix, p; Mainz Wind Ensemble

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "The Magic Flute," K. 620 Concerto Cologne

Sidney Lanier "A Melody from Lanier's Flute" Paula Robison, f

Dolores White "Blues Dialogue" Elmira Darvarova, v

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mily Balakirev "Valse de concert" (Waltz #4 in B-Flat) Nicholas Walker, p

Mikhail Glinka "Valse-Fantaisie" BBC Phil/Vassily Sinaisky

Mily Balakirev "Spanish Song" Margarita Alaverdian, s; Yuri Serov, p

Gaspar Cassado Suite for Cello Solo Nina Kotova, vc

Manuel de Falla "El amor brujo" (1915) Teresa Berganza, ms; London Sym Orch/Luis-Antonio Garcia

Luis Venegas De Henestrosa "Tres sobre el canto llana de La alta" Andrew Lawrence-King; The Harp Consort Harmonia Mundi HMU-907316 El arte de fantasia 1:33

4:00:00 Franz Schubert "Drei Klavierstucke" (Impromptus), D 946 Mitsuko Uchida, p Philips 456572-2 Piano Concerto, Klavierstucke Op. 11 and Op. 19, Sonata Op. 1, Variations Op. 27 5:43

4:05:43 Franz Schubert Impromptus, D 935 (Op. 142) Radu Lupu, p London 460975-2 Schubert: Impromptus D. 899 and D. 935 10:04

4:17:22 Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 10 Berlin Phil/Rafael Kubelik MHS 564673-f (6) The 9 Symphonies 38:04

4:55:26 Zdenek Fibich "Moods, Impressions and Reminiscences" Marian Lapshansky, p Supraphon SU-32492131 Fibich 1:46

5:00:00 Malcolm Arnold "Solitaire" (Ballet, 1956) Philharmonia Orch/Bryden Thomson Chandos CHAN-8867 Arnold: Dances 5:31

5:05:31 Edmund Rubbra "A Tribute," Op 56 (for Vaughan Williams on his 70th birthday) BBC National Orch of Wales/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9538 Rubbra: Symphony No. 1 4:29

5:10:00 Patrick Hadley "One Morning in Spring" London Phil/Sir Adrian Boult Lyrita SRCS.106 The Trees So High / One Morning In Spring 3:45

5:13:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams "Coastal Command" (1942) RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny Marco Polo 8.223665 WILLIAMS V. : Film Music 22:26

5:37:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto No.2 in E, BWV 1042 Salvatore Accardo, v; Chamber Orch Of Europe/Claudio Abbado Philips 416413-2 Bach: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 and 2 17:00

5:54:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786 Dave Camwell, sx; Stephen Page, sx Teal Creek Music TC-2019 Dave Camwell * Bach-Centric 1:42

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Paul Bowles: Four Preludes for Piano (1945)

Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Pirate Dance (1958)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Andante from Symphony in g (1893)

Francis Poulenc: Humoresque (1934)

Agustín Barrios: Las Abejas (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 4] (1780)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1868)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Schickele: Last Tango in Bayreuth (1973)

Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo (1913)

Frank Martin: Trio on Popular Irish Melodies (1925)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1905)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement (1868)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in c (1791)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in c (1728)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1755)

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1812)

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética (1919)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau (1905)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña (1909)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1

John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 2

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Josef Suk: Finale from Piano Trio (1889)

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Peter Schickele: Oboe Concerto (1994)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

20:00 OVATIONS: 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition – Final Round Performance, recorded 8/7/2021, aired as part of WCLV’s 50 Days of CIPC

The second two of four finalists perform concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58—Lovre Marušić, piano (Croatia)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30—Martín García García, piano (Spain)

21:34 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 'Coronation' (1788)

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728)

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 in f (1849)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American performers.

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Clara Schumann: Der Abendstern (1834)

Clara Schumann: Am Strande (1840)

Clara Schumann: Er ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen (1841)

Clara Schumann: Ich stand in dunklen Träumen (1844)

Clara Schumann: Die stille Lotosblume (1844)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat (1839)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1839)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)